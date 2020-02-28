Three changes for Kerry with decision on Mayo clash to be made 'early tomorrow morning'

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has made three changes to his Kingdom side, who are scheduled to face Mayo at Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, tomorrow night [throw-in 7.15pm, live on eir, RTÉ].

The Westerners have just announced that a decision will be “made early tomorrow in conjunction with Croke Park” on whether the game will go ahead or not amid the widespread weather warnings.

But Kerry have pressed on with naming their team, which shows three switches in personnel. Rathmore’s Shane Ryan takes the number one jersey from Brian Kelly, while the six players in defence remain unchanged from their hard-fought win over Meath in Killarney on Sunday.

In midfield, rising youngster Diarmuid O’Connor comes in to join his Na Gaeil clubmate Jack Barry, while Spa’s Dara Moynihan — a 44th-minute substitute last week — starts at corner forward.

Liam Kearney and David Shaw are the duo to make way.

While Kerry sit fourth in the Allianz Football League Division 1 table after four games — two wins, one draw, one defeat — James Horan’s Green and Red are in desperate need of points to stay up, having taken just three points from their four clashes so far.

Mayo are yet to name their team.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Source: Kerry GAA.

