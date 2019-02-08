Horan rings the changes as O'Shea captains Mayo side looking to maintain 100% record

JAMES HORAN HAS made five changes to the Mayo side that will take on Cavan in Round 3 of the Allianz football league on Saturday night at Elverys MacHale Park [throw-in, 7pm].

Following an impressive win over Tyrone last weekend, there will be a few new faces coming into the side for the home tie against the Ulster side.

Goalkeeper David Clarke comes in to replace Rob Hennelly while Ger Cafferkey has been named to start at full-back ahead of Brendan Harrison.

Matthew Ruane, who was sprung from the bench against Tryone, will slot in at midfield this weekend to partner Diarmuid O’Connor while Evan Regan and Colm Moran come into the Mayo full-forward line.

Moran will be making his debut while 2016 All Ireland U21 winner Ruane will be making his first senior start after coming on late against Tyrone.

Aidan O’Shea will captain the side as Mayo look to maintain their 100% record after winning their opening two league games for the first time since 2012.

Meanwhile in Division 2, the Cork team has also been named ahead of their meeting with Clare in Cusack Park on Sunday afternoon [throw-in, 2pm].

The side includes two changes from the team who lost out to Kildare last weekend as Clonakilty duo Liam O’Donovan and Thomas Clancy come in for Stephen Cronin and Eoghan McSweeney.

Mayo v Cavan

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy( (C)

12. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

13. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)

14. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

15. Colm Moran (Westport)

Cork v Clare

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarrs)

5. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

7. James Loughrey (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og)

10. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

12. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

14. Ruairi Deane (Bantry)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

16. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

18. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

19. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

20. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

21. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

22. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael)

23. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

24. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

25. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

