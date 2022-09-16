Mayo confirm underage county managers for 2023 season

MAURICE SHERIDAN WILL continue as Mayo U20 manager next season following his ratification at last night’s county board meeting.

Sheridan has been at the helm of the U20s for the past two seasons, while he is also manager of the NUI Galway Sigerson Cup team.

Sean Deane will remain in charge of the minor footballers for a third campaign next year, while Brian Finn has been ratified as minor and U20 hurling boss for 2023.