Mayo trio to contest Young Footballer of the Year award as nominees revealed

A TRIO OF Mayo’s rising stars make up the shortlist for the 2020 Young Footballer of the Year award.

Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin and Tommy Conroy are in the running for the honour after enjoying breakthrough seasons for James Horan’s Mayo team.

Kilmaine’s Mullin and Westport’s McLaughlin impressed in defence while Conroy, from The Neale club, sparkled in attack as he shot 1-8 from play over the course of the championship.

A Mayo player has won this award on five occasions previously with Keith Higgins (2006), Cillian O’Connor (2011 & 2012) and Diarmuid O’Connor (2015 & 2016) all honoured.

The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players and announced next month.

Who would get your vote?