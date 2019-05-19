This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid target Mbappe casts doubt over PSG future

The striker wants responsibility, ‘maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere’.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 May 2019, 11:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,317 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4642910
Mbappe at the Union of French Professional Footballers ceremony in Paris on Sunday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Mbappe at the Union of French Professional Footballers ceremony in Paris on Sunday.
Mbappe at the Union of French Professional Footballers ceremony in Paris on Sunday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN star Kylian Mbappe sensationally hinted at a move away from the French champions on Sunday. 

Mbappe has been linked with a blockbuster transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid, though the 20-year-old France international reassured fans last month that he would stay in Paris.

However, Mbappe cast doubt over his future after being crowned Ligue 1′s Best Player and Best Young Player of the Year.

“This was the only title that I was missing. I am truly very happy,” Mbappe – who has scored 32 Ligue 1 goals this season – said as he received the award.

“I want to thank all of the people who put together this league. I succeeded in adapting in my first year, to change position this year.

“There were some disappointments, but that is part of football. This is a very important moment for me.

“I am arriving at the second turning point in my career. I have discovered an enormous amount of things here.

“It is maybe the moment to have more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, with pleasure, or elsewhere for a new project. In any case, thanks everyone.”

Mbappe, who has won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles since arriving from Monaco, later added: “I said what I had to say. When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine.

“If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to send.”

World Cup winner Mbappe’s two-goal haul in Saturday’s 4-0 rout of Dijon saw him become the first Frenchman to score 32 league goals in a Ligue 1 season since Philippe Gondet did so for Nantes in 1965-66.

In total, Mbappe has netted 38 goals across all competitions for PSG — who were remarkably eliminated by Manchester United in the Champions League last 16.

