Alamy Stock Photo Arsenal's Katie McCabe attempts a penalty kick that is then saved by Leicester City goalkeeper Janina Leitzig (not pictured).
# Relief
McCabe's penalty miss proves immaterial as Arsenal beat Leicester
Frida Maanum scored a stunning winner the Gunners kept up the pressure at the top of the Women’s Super League.
1 hour ago

FRIDA MAANUM scored a stunning winner as fourth-placed Arsenal kept up the pressure at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 1-0 victory over Leicester.

The Norwegian curled home a long-range shot just after the hour to settle a tight contest at Meadow Park.

Arsenal had been frustrated for large parts of the game after Ireland international Katie McCabe had a penalty saved in the seventh minute.

The win lifted Arsenal within two points of third-placed Chelsea and six behind leaders Manchester United, on whom they have a game in hand.

Arsenal, looking to bounce back from their Champions League exit on Monday, started strongly and had a chance to take an early lead after McCabe was brought down in the area by Hannah Cain.

McCabe stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick but was denied by the excellent Janina Leitzig.

Leicester threatened through Cain but her shot was blocked by keeper Sabrina D’Angelo before Victoria Pelova spurned a chance for the hosts.

Cain was denied again by D’Angelo in the 62nd minute and was to rue the miss as Maanum picked her spot from the edge of the area following a Jodie Taylor cut-back moments later.

Arsenal finished strongly with Taylor hitting the side-netting and Maanum twice forcing Leitzig to save before hitting the bar from a free-kick.

Press Association
