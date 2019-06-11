This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McCarthy dismisses 'unfair' question about extending reign beyond Euro 2020

The Ireland senior manager is due to be succeeded in the role next year by current U21 boss Stephen Kenny.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 7:05 PM
38 minutes ago 1,248 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4678118
Mick McCarthy pictured this afternoon at the launch of the National Football Exhibition at the University of Limerick.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Mick McCarthy pictured this afternoon at the launch of the National Football Exhibition at the University of Limerick.
Mick McCarthy pictured this afternoon at the launch of the National Football Exhibition at the University of Limerick.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MICK McCARTHY HAS no intention of seeking an extension to his second spell as Republic of Ireland senior manager, irrespective of how his side’s Euro 2020 campaign culminates.

When McCarthy replaced Martin O’Neill last November, the appointment was made on the basis that his tenure will end after next year’s European Championships.

Ireland’s attempt to reach that tournament continued last night when they laboured to a 2-0 win over Gibraltar. The Boys in Green currently sit atop Group D at the midway point of the qualifiers.

Stephen Kenny, the Ireland U21 manager, is due to take the reins from McCarthy next year as part of an unusual succession plan implemented by the FAI. Speaking this afternoon, the current senior boss said he’s not hoping for those terms to be amended.

“I haven’t given it any thought,” McCarthy said at the launch of the National Football Exhibition at the University of Limerick.

“I’ve got four more games to try and qualify for Euro 2020 and I’m hoping that’s going to be the case. If we get there and we do well, and if that’s my last of it, I’ll be delighted. I’m cool. That’s my agreement at the moment.”

Ireland’s bid to qualify for Euro 2020 will conclude with a home game against Denmark in November. Before then, they’ll face Switzerland twice and Georgia away from home.

Stephen Kenny’s U21 side will be back in action tomorrow in the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament. Having topped a group that contained Mexico, China and Bahrain, the Ireland youngsters will face the might of Brazil in the last four.

While complimenting Kenny for the job he has done with the U21s since parting company with Dundalk, McCarthy insisted that he won’t look to capitalise on the recent governance changes at the FAI by exploring the possibility of scrapping the succession plan. 

When asked, he responded: “No, I’m not looking to do that. That’s completely unfair. Stephen is doing great with the U21s. They’re playing Brazil in the semi-final tomorrow.

“To be asking me that question when there’s an agreement in place that it’s going to happen, that’s not particularly nice, I don’t think.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie