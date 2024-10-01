Kieran McGeeney to continue as Armagh manager for 2025

KIERAN McGEENEY WILL continue as manager of the Armagh senior footballers for 2025.

Having steered the county to All-Ireland success in July, McGeeney has been backed to remain in charge for an 11th season as manager.

McGeeney was “unanimously supported” by delegates at a county committee meeting on Tuesday evening.

Kieran Donaghy, Conleith Gilligan and Ciaran McKeever will also continue as McGeeney’s backroom team.

“Following tonight’s county committee meeting, club delegates unanimously supported Kieran McGeeney as the Senior County Football Manager and his backroom team for the 2025 season,” stated Armagh GAA.

Last year McGeeney’s future with Armagh was put to a vote, with the three-time All Star surviving after receiving 46 votes for and 16 against.

In his 10th year as manager, McGeeney guided Armagh back to Division 1 of the National League before securing a first All-Ireland title since 2002.