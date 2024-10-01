Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kieran McGeeney. James Crombie/INPHO
Geezer

Kieran McGeeney to continue as Armagh manager for 2025

After securing All-Ireland success this summer, McGeeney can now look forward to his 11th year in charge.
9.20pm, 1 Oct 2024
592
1

KIERAN McGEENEY WILL continue as manager of the Armagh senior footballers for 2025.

Having steered the county to All-Ireland success in July, McGeeney has been backed to remain in charge for an 11th season as manager.

McGeeney was “unanimously supported” by delegates at a county committee meeting on Tuesday evening.

Kieran Donaghy, Conleith Gilligan and Ciaran McKeever will also continue as McGeeney’s backroom team.

“Following tonight’s county committee meeting, club delegates unanimously supported Kieran McGeeney as the Senior County Football Manager and his backroom team for the 2025 season,” stated Armagh GAA.

Last year McGeeney’s future with Armagh was put to a vote, with the three-time All Star surviving after receiving 46 votes for and 16 against.

In his 10th year as manager, McGeeney guided Armagh back to Division 1 of the National League before securing a first All-Ireland title since 2002.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie