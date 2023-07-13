McIlroy would 'retire' before joining LIV Golf

RORY McILROY HAS said he would retire before joining the breakaway LIV Golf tour after it emerged he had been offered a franchise in the Saudi-backed project.

A US Senate sub-committee met on Tuesday to investigate a proposed merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund that ended a legal battle between the tours following LIV’s launch.

Documents from the hearing showed that as well as being offered franchises, Tiger Woods and McIlroy would play in 10 LIV events had they agreed to sign up.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire,” said McIlroy, after his six under par first round at the Scottish Open on Thursday.

That’s how I feel about it. I would play the majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable.”

A number of leading players who remained loyal to the PGA Tour have been critical of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for the lack of information they were given prior to the signing of a framework agreement.

McIlroy has been an outspoken defender of the PGA Tour and again refused to criticise Monahan, who will return to work on 17 July after a month away due to a medical issue.

“I’ve read a quote that they (the PGA Tour) were negotiating their survival. That’s a very fair thing for a business to do,” added McIlroy.

“I’m just apathetic towards all the noise around it. The thing I’ve realised, no matter what I do or say, or try to show leadership, I’m going to be just fine.

“I’ve tried to step up for maybe the guys that didn’t have a voice early on, but I think with everything that’s transpired over the last few weeks, the players are going to find themselves more and more at the table to try to get whatever it is that they want out of it.”

– © AFP 2023

