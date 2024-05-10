McIlroy four shots off leader Schauffele at Wells Fargo Championship

RORY MCILROY REMAINS in contention at the Wells Fargo Championship, where Xander Schauffele leads following an impressive second round.

Schauffele is four shots clear after carding a four-under 67, leaving the American on 11-under overall heading into the weekend.

McIlroy kept in touch with a three-under 68 which included three birdies to sit on seven-under at the halfway point.

The Northern Irishman is tied for second with Jason Day, who shot 67 at Quail Hollow today.

Shane Lowry improved on his opening round four-over 75 with an even-par 71, leaving him well down the field in a tie for 58th.

Seamus Power was also on four-over overall with three holes left to play in his second round before play was suspended due to a lightning threat.

Elsewhere, Leona Maguire fell to nine shots off the lead at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

Maguire shot an opening round 66 at the Upper Montclair Country Club but slipped down the field today with a four-over par 76, hitting five bogeys and just one birdie. Maguire is now on two-under overall.

Stephanie Meadow ended on four-over after following her opening round 73 with a three-over 75, missing the cut. Meadow made a disastrous start by registering a double-bogey on the par-five second, before adding two birdies and three bogeys.

Madelene Sagstrom and Rose Zhang share the lead on 13-under, five clear of Nelly Korda.