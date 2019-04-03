This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'How have we not won that game?' - United stunned by Wolves defeat

Despite scoring his first United goal, Scott McTominay summed up his team-mates’ frustrations.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 12:30 PM
46 minutes ago 1,795 Views 2 Comments
Scott McTominay celebrates with Luke Shaw after opening the scoring for Manchester United against Wolves.
MANCHESTER UNITED GOALSCORER Scott McTominay and his team-mates were left “gutted” by last night’s Premier League loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men saw the promoted side — who knocked United out of the FA Cup last month — damage their hopes of finishing in the top four by inflicting a 2-1 defeat.

In the aftermath, the young Scot said the United players were baffled by how they had fallen to their third defeat in four games after taking the lead and having a number of chances to score again.

“It was a strange night,” McTominay told MUTV. “I was sat with the boys in the changing room thinking, ‘how have we not won that game?’ But goals change games and we were so unfortunate. The boys are gutted and it was a tough one to take.”

Wolves had just two shots on target — Diogo Jota’s equaliser and Chris Smalling’s late own goal — despite having some bright moments of their own.

McTominay added: “We played so well in the first half an hour and we didn’t quite react as well to their goal as we normally would do. For the first hour we were in good nick. We were looking forward, we had so many chances, and the game just changed so quick.”

The Scotland international, 22, was among United’s better performers on a night when Paul Pogba cut a subdued figure and Ashley Young was sent off.

McTominay recorded his first senior goal for the club with a strike from outside the penalty area for the opener and added: “It’s so important for you to get off and running for your football club.

“You watch players like [Paul] Scholes and [Michael] Carrick and midfield players like that coming through and that’s who you want to emulate.”

Solskjaer was impressed by McTominay’s performance, saying: “Scott has never never let us down and today was another very, very fine performance by Scottie. So it won’t be hard to see him play for Man United for many, many games.

“He’s got such a great mentality, he is so athletic, he can play in different positions. Today we feel that’s his best position as a high midfielder, but he can play a defensive role like he did against PSG and Liverpool. So I was very, very pleased with him.”

