TWO FIRST-HALF goals from Meath forward Kerrie Cole laid the platform for victory against newly promoted Tyrone in the opening round of the Lidl Division One at blustery Newtownstewart.
Their goal was well-worked, Cole making no mistake after incisive build-up play from Megan Thynne.
Cole blasted to the net for her second after a clever hand pass over the top from Marion Farrelly, helping her side into a 2-4 to 0-2 lead at half-time.
Megan Collins palmed to the net with 54 minutes gone after a speculative shot dropped short.
Collins added another a minute late, using her height and physical presence as she rose highest to get her hands on a diagonal ball.
Scorers for Meath: K Cole 2-0, Megan Collins 2-0, M Farrelly 0-3 (0-2f), C Smyth 0-1.
Scorers for Tyrone: M Canavan 0-2 (0-1f).
Meath: R Murray; A Sheridan, S Wall, N Troy; N Gallogly, M.K Lynch, C Millington; A Cleary (capt), E Moyles; M Thynne, O Sheehy, C Smyth; M Byrne, M Farrelly, K Cole. Subs: M Collins for Cole, K Newe for Byrne, N McEntee for Millington.
Tyrone: A Coyle; J Lyons, J Barrett, G McKenna, C Canavan, M Corrigan, M Mallon; A McHugh (capt), A Grimes; A Horisk, S Byrne, E McNamee; C McCaffrey, M Canavan, S Gormley. Subs: S McCarroll for S Gormley, A Quinn for A Horisk, C Campbell for C Canavan.
First-half brace from Kerrie Cole sets Meath on their way
Meath 4-4
Tyrone 0-2
Ref: Brendan Rice.
