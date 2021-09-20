Meath, Tyrone and Antrim stars win GAA Player of the Month awards for September

MEATH, TYRONE AND Antrim All-Ireland winners have landed the Pwc GAA-GPA Player of the Month awards for September.

Vikki Wall was the player of the match in Meath’s success over Dublin in the ladies football decider as the Royals ended their opponents bid to complete five-in-a-row.

Wall had previously won the award in August with team-mate Emma Duggan honoured in July. Meath enjoyed a brilliant season with their rise to senior glory from last year’s intermediate triumph.

Conor Meyler is the Tyrone player selected after their recent All-Ireland senior success, performing a key role in the county’s fourth Sam Maguire Cup win. The Omagh St Enda’s clubman added the senior medal to his U21 victory in 2015.

Finally Antrim’s Maeve Kelly claimed the camogie award after her county’s intermediate victory in Croke Park last Sunday week.

Kelly hit 1-5 from play as they defeated Kilkenny in the decider.

