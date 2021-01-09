BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Advertisement

Meet 'the boss', Arsenal's unwanted 19-year-old defender

William Saliba has been sent back to France by The Gunners.;

By AFP Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 10:39 AM
1 hour ago 3,794 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5320738
William Saliba pictured at a press conference earlier this week.
Image: Imago/PA Images
William Saliba pictured at a press conference earlier this week.
William Saliba pictured at a press conference earlier this week.
Image: Imago/PA Images

HE’S NOT yet 20 and been farmed out on loan, but William Saliba has no hesitation in declaring himself the new defensive ‘boss’ at Ligue 1 side Nice.

Saliba has been sent back to France by Arsenal after failing to make a first-team appearance since the Gunners paid Saint-Etienne €30 million for him in July 2019.

Not that his confidence has been bruised by his failure to make an impression in London.

“Even though I’m young, I come as the boss. I come to lead the defence,” he said on Friday.

The former France U20 international, who played for Saint-Etienne on loan last season, was drafted in at Nice when central defender and skipper Dante suffered a serious knee injury.

He made his debut in the midweek 2-0 loss at Brest but his performance was widely praised.

Coach Adrian Ursea believes Saliba will be key as the team, currently in 13th place in the table, look to rebuild their season.

“When you have a young player of his age who arrives at a new club and who exudes this personality in the middle of defence, despite only knowing the guys for one day, I find that very encouraging for the future,” said the Romanian.

“He also gives off a calm air that the team needs. I’m not interested in age. The only question about a rookie is whether he’s a good player or not. 

“William will bring us even more along the way in training and matches.”

Saliba insists he does not feel the pressure of having to replace Dante who at 37 is almost twice his age and a Brazilian international.

“I’m replacing a great name but I don’t put more pressure on myself. I am a young player but I can bring something here to the defence,” he said.

“Against Brest, we made two mistakes that we must correct. We will have to communicate more. We are in a bad patch, as all clubs know. We are going to recover.” 

Saliba insists his time at the Emirates Stadium has not scarred him despite his lack of playing time in the first team.

“I arrived in London after six months without training due to lockdown just as Arsenal were finishing last season’s championship. 

“On resumption, I lacked rhythm. I would have liked to have had my chance but that’s football,” he said.

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie