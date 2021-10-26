Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's the excellent free-kick that has given Ireland the lead in their World Cup qualifier

Megan Connolly’s effort has put Ireland in the ascendancy against Finland.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,561 Views 0 Comments
Image: Kalle Parkkinen/INPHO
Image: Kalle Parkkinen/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have made a super start to their World Cup qualifier against Finland, thanks to a well-taken free-kick by Megan Connolly.

Connolly’s effort arrived in the 10th minute at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki after a period of sustained pressure by Vera Pauw’s side.

A free-kick was awarded to the visitors on the edge of the Finland area, allowing Connolly to curl the ball above the wall and send her shot rattling into the net off the crossbar.

It was an excellent strike to cap off a spell of brilliant play for Ireland, who still hold that 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

A win today would be crucial for Pauw’s charges, who were defeated by Sweden last week.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

