Here's the excellent free-kick that has given Ireland the lead in their World Cup qualifier

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have made a super start to their World Cup qualifier against Finland, thanks to a well-taken free-kick by Megan Connolly.

Connolly’s effort arrived in the 10th minute at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki after a period of sustained pressure by Vera Pauw’s side.

A free-kick was awarded to the visitors on the edge of the Finland area, allowing Connolly to curl the ball above the wall and send her shot rattling into the net off the crossbar.

It was an excellent strike to cap off a spell of brilliant play for Ireland, who still hold that 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

A win today would be crucial for Pauw’s charges, who were defeated by Sweden last week.