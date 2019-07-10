This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Megan Rapinoe uses primetime TV interview to deliver message directly to Trump

“You need to do better for everyone,” US star tells the president.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 9:44 AM
38 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4718401
Rapinoe: US co-captain has over 150 international caps.
WORLD CUP STAR Megan Rapinoe sent a primetime message to US president Donald Trump and told him: “Your message is excluding people.”

Rapinoe, 34, was the star of tournament in France, winning the Golden Boot as top scorer and the Golden Ball as best player as she helped the USA to their fourth World Cup win.

The striker has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s administration, famously declaring that she would not be going “to the fucking White House” for the traditional presidential reception if the US emerged victorious.

Trump hit back at those comments, which were made in advance of the tournament, saying Rapinoe “should win before she talks”.

But the US co-captain doubled down following Sunday’s 2-0 win against the Netherlands and said her and her team-mates have no intention of accepting an invitation if one is extended.

Speaking last night on CNN’s flagship evening news show, Rapinoe took the opportunity to address Trump directly when invited to by host Anderson Cooper.

“I think that I would say that your message is excluding people,” she said as she looked straight down the camera.

“You’re excluding me. You’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of colour. You’re excluding Americans that maybe support you.

“I think that we need to have a reckoning with the message that you have and what you’re saying about ‘Make America Great Again’. I think that you’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone. It might have been great for a few people, and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans in this world.

“I think that we have a responsibility, each and every one of us, you have an incredible responsibility as the chief of this country to take care of every single person, and you need to do better for everyone.”

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

