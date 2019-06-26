This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm not going to the f***ing White House' - USA star Rapinoe

United States co-captain Megan Rapinoe gave a frank answer when asked about a potential visit should her side win the World Cup.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 8:55 AM
33 minutes ago 1,458 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4697778
Megan Rapinoe (file pic).
Megan Rapinoe (file pic).
Megan Rapinoe (file pic).

UNITED STATES CO-CAPTAIN Megan Rapinoe says, “I’m not going to the f***ing White House” if the United States win the Women’s World Cup.

Defending champions USA face hosts France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Paris on Friday.

Asked if a visit to the White House would be on the cards should USA retain their title, star Rapinoe told Eight by Eight: “I’m not going to the f***ing White House.

“No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited.”

Rapinoe was inspired by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest bringing attention to police brutality and racial inequality.

And the 33-year-old became the first white athlete to kneel during the national anthem before a sporting event in 2016.

Rapinoe continues to protest the national anthem in her own way at the World Cup. She stands in silence while other members of the national team place their hands over their hearts and sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

United States president Donald Trump responded to her actions on Tuesday.

“No. I don’t think so,” Trump told The Hill when asked if Rapinoe should protest during the national anthem.

Trump went on to say he loves watching women’s soccer, adding: “They’re really talented”.

Rapinoe’s Eight by Eight interview also touched on the expectations that drive the team to chase another world title.

USA had their toughest match of the World Cup on Monday when Spain scored the first goal of the tournament against the reigning champions.

Rapinoe scored USA’s only goals in that match as the international powerhouse prevailed 2-1.

“We have a great burden of expectation, but I think that also brings out the best in you and we just except to win every single game,” she said. “So if we’re down two-nil with 10 minutes left, we expect to win that game. We’ve been in those situations before and it’s just sort of ingrained in us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie