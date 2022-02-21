Dublin duo help Melbourne topple reigning champions and spoil O'Dwyer's milestone

Orla O'Dwyer on the ball during the Brisbane-Melbourne clash. Source: AAP/PA Images

DUBLIN DUO SINÉAD Goldrick and Lauren Magee have helped Melbourne to an incredible come-from-behind win which toppled reigning champions Brisbane Lions and spoiled Orla O’Dwyer’s milestone.

The Tipperary multi-sport star marked her 25th Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] with a stunning opening goal — her third of the season — and while she produced another impressive performance and was named among the best on the ground, her night ended in disappointment.

O’DWYER GETS ON TO HER LEFT FOOT, AND SNAPS THE FIRST



Orla O’Dwyer is off to a flyer in her MILESTONE Game as she kicks the FIRST GOAL for @liomsa811 against Melbourne 💚#AWholeNewBallGame



pic.twitter.com/PYmL1sI1WT — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) February 21, 2022

It was Goldrick and Magee left celebrating after the Monday Night Football clash, as Brisnane’s third game in nine days — and second in four — appeared to catch up with them.

The Lions roared out of the blocks at Metricon Stadium and held a 22-0 lead late in the first half, but Melbourne kicked into gear and rallied in the third quarter particularly.

They finished up 5.5 (35) to 4.8 (32) winners, ending Brisbanes’ five-game win streak and pegging them back in the title race.

Tayla Harris was irresistible for the Dees, leading the comeback charge. Her two goals, along with an Alyssa Bannan brace and another from Eliza West were key, while Brisbane’s Greta Bodey saw her last-gasp chance to win the game after the siren fall just short.

Yesterday, Aileen Gilroy came out on top of a Mayo meeting as her North Melbourne side beat top-six rivals Collingwood. Her Green and Red team-mate Sarah Rowe, and Aishling Sheridan of Cavan, starred for the Pies in defeat.

Earlier in the weekend, Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows consigned Cora Staunton and Bríd Stack’s Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants to a heavy loss, Rachel Kearns’ Geelong Cats fell to the Bulldogs and Niamh Kelly featured – Grace was rested, while Aisling McCarthy is out injured – as West Coast Eagleswere defeated by Richmond Tigers.

And O’Dwyer sparkled in Brisbane’s record-breaking demolition of Gold Coast on Thursday night.

2022 AFLW ladder

Source: AFLW/Google.

This weekend’s AFLW results

Brisbane Lions 12.13 (85) Gold Coast 2.4 (16)

Western Bulldogs 3.10 (28) Geelong Cats (16)

GWS Giants 0.5 (5) Adelaide Crows 5.15 (45)

Carlton 7.6 (48) St Kilda 0.2 (2)

West Coast 7.3 (45) Richmond 10.8 (68)

North Melbourne 6.2 (38) Collingwood 2.3 (15)

Brisbane Lions 4.8 (32) Melbourne 5.5 (35)

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW season