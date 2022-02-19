Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 19 February 2022
Advertisement

Orla O'Dwyer excited for what's to come after hitting 'big milestone' in Australia

The Tipperary multi-sport star marked her 25th AFLW game with a goal, and another impressive performance for Brisbane Lions.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,771 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5688027
Orla O'Dwyer speaking to the Brisbane Lions website after reaching 25 games.
Image: Brisbane LIons AFLW.
Orla O'Dwyer speaking to the Brisbane Lions website after reaching 25 games.
Orla O'Dwyer speaking to the Brisbane Lions website after reaching 25 games.
Image: Brisbane LIons AFLW.

TIPPERARY MULTI-SPORT STAR Orla O’Dwyer says she’s “excited” for what’s to come in her Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] career after playing her 25th game for Brisbane Lions.

The 2021 Premiership winner marked the milestone appearance with her second goal of the season and another ‘best on the ground’ inclusion in Brisbane’s record-breaking demolition of Gold Coast on Thursday night.

The Lions kicked the highest score in club history in the 12.13 (85) to 2.4 (16) triumph, also producing their greatest winning margin — 69 points, just two points shy of the AFLW record.

O’Dwyer has been a force to be reckoned with this season, sparkling week in week out, and after lighting Thursday’s clash up with a stunning snap early on, the 23-year-old said:

“25 games is a big milestone. Seeing a lot of the girls reaching that last year, it was a great to see. Especially sharing it with Bella [Smith] and Cathy [Svarc] too, it really does show how far we’ve come. Coming into the sport new myself, I’m really excited for it.

“I find each year I come back into pre-season, I have that bit more experience – that’s the big thing. I’m still learning the rules and the way my team-mates play but we’re very lucky, having pretty much the same team since I’ve started, and having experience of games to build that footie knowledge. 

“Looking back, I just think it all went so quickly. The AFLW season flies by, and once it’s over, you just want to get back again to pre-season. The big one was winning the Premiership Grand final against Adelaide last year, that was huge, and I don’t think anything can top that – unless we win another one really.”

“I love coming over and playing the sport, and getting back into it,” O’Dwyer, one of 14 Irish players involved in the league this season, added. “The competitiveness here at the Lions is great too, so hopefully I can get to 50 some day.”

Meanwhile today, there were mixed emotions for the Irish as Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows consigned Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants to a heavy loss. 2019 champions and 2021 finalists Adelaide bounced back from last week’s upset at the hands of Western Bulldogs with a massive 40-point win at the Giants.

Clare woman Considine was a late addition to the Crows side, while Cora Staunton and Bríd Stack both featured for the GWS as they were held to their lowest-ever score.

Cork legend Stack was a shining light for the Giants, as she continued her impressive debut season with some big involvements for the highlights reel:

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Rachel Kearns’ Geelong Cats fell to the Bulldogs, Niamh Kelly featured – Grace was rested, while Aisling McCarthy is out injured – as West Coast Eagles side were defeated by Richmond Tigers, and Carlton Saw off St Kilda.

There’s a Mayo meeting tomorrow [4.10am Irish time] as Aileen Gilroy’s North Melbourne face Sarah Rowe’s Collingwood, where Aishling Sheridan of Cavan also stars, while O’Dwyer’s Brisbane are back in action against Melbourne – home of Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee – on Monday.

This week’s AFLW results so far

  • Brisbane 12.13 (85) Gold Coast 2.4 (16)
  • Western Bulldogs 3.10 (28) Geelong Cats (16)
  • GWS Giants 0.5 (5) Adelaide Crows 5.15 (45)
  • Carlton 7.6 (48) St Kilda 0.2 (2)
  • West Coast 7.3 (45) Richmond 10.8 (68)

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie