Orla O'Dwyer excited for what's to come after hitting 'big milestone' in Australia

TIPPERARY MULTI-SPORT STAR Orla O’Dwyer says she’s “excited” for what’s to come in her Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] career after playing her 25th game for Brisbane Lions.

The 2021 Premiership winner marked the milestone appearance with her second goal of the season and another ‘best on the ground’ inclusion in Brisbane’s record-breaking demolition of Gold Coast on Thursday night.

The Lions kicked the highest score in club history in the 12.13 (85) to 2.4 (16) triumph, also producing their greatest winning margin — 69 points, just two points shy of the AFLW record.

O’Dwyer has been a force to be reckoned with this season, sparkling week in week out, and after lighting Thursday’s clash up with a stunning snap early on, the 23-year-old said:

“25 games is a big milestone. Seeing a lot of the girls reaching that last year, it was a great to see. Especially sharing it with Bella [Smith] and Cathy [Svarc] too, it really does show how far we’ve come. Coming into the sport new myself, I’m really excited for it.

“I find each year I come back into pre-season, I have that bit more experience – that’s the big thing. I’m still learning the rules and the way my team-mates play but we’re very lucky, having pretty much the same team since I’ve started, and having experience of games to build that footie knowledge.

“Looking back, I just think it all went so quickly. The AFLW season flies by, and once it’s over, you just want to get back again to pre-season. The big one was winning the Premiership Grand final against Adelaide last year, that was huge, and I don’t think anything can top that – unless we win another one really.”

“I love coming over and playing the sport, and getting back into it,” O’Dwyer, one of 14 Irish players involved in the league this season, added. “The competitiveness here at the Lions is great too, so hopefully I can get to 50 some day.”

Meanwhile today, there were mixed emotions for the Irish as Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows consigned Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants to a heavy loss. 2019 champions and 2021 finalists Adelaide bounced back from last week’s upset at the hands of Western Bulldogs with a massive 40-point win at the Giants.

Clare woman Considine was a late addition to the Crows side, while Cora Staunton and Bríd Stack both featured for the GWS as they were held to their lowest-ever score.

Cork legend Stack was a shining light for the Giants, as she continued her impressive debut season with some big involvements for the highlights reel:

Elsewhere, Rachel Kearns’ Geelong Cats fell to the Bulldogs, Niamh Kelly featured – Grace was rested, while Aisling McCarthy is out injured – as West Coast Eagles side were defeated by Richmond Tigers, and Carlton Saw off St Kilda.

There’s a Mayo meeting tomorrow [4.10am Irish time] as Aileen Gilroy’s North Melbourne face Sarah Rowe’s Collingwood, where Aishling Sheridan of Cavan also stars, while O’Dwyer’s Brisbane are back in action against Melbourne – home of Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee – on Monday.

This week’s AFLW results so far