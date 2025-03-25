Demons-Neptune Super League playoff quarter-final to be replayed over 'scoring error'

A REPLAY HAS been ordered for the Men’s Super League playoff quarter-final between UCC Demons and Energywise Ireland Neptune.

The National League Committee (NLC) has released a statement today, saying that a “scoring error” occurred during the first quarter of last Sunday’s game at Mardyke Arena which ended 100-93 win for UCC.

Tamyrik Fields scored a two-point basket for Neptune which was “incorrectly allocated” to Scott Hannigan of UCC, the statement continues. Footage of the incident was reviewed at half-time where Neptune was awarded the two points for the basket. However, the additional points that were originally allocated to UCC Demons were not deducted.

The statement adds:

“The NLC acknowledge that human error has occurred. In the interest of the fairness and integrity of the sport and the competition in question, they have decided that the game is to be replayed this weekend at UCC Demons home venue, with a date and time to be confirmed.

“The NLC have applied FIBA Rules and Regulations in reaching this conclusion. The decision by the NLC to replay the fixture cannot be appealed, as per C.5 of these regulations, which states: ‘The decision of the competent body is also considered a ‘field of play rule’ decision and is not subject to further review or appeal.’”

The winners of the playoff quarter-final will progress to the Super League playoff semi-finals against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday next week. The date and time will be finalised after this weekend’s playoff quarter-final.