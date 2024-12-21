Merry Crambo again for Fergal O’Brien after Long Walk repeat

CRAMBO REPEATED his victory of last year when grimly holding on to win a second Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

Since his victory in the race 12 months ago, his career had been in danger of coming off the rails, having disappointed at Cheltenham and Aintree.

Trainer Fergal O’Brien had wanted him to reappear at Newbury last month but he was not quite right, so it meant that he was having to take on race-fit rivals in a Grade One on his seasonal return.

Sent off at 9-1, Crambo had plenty to do jumping the second last before his stamina kicked in.

The race had been taken along by Beauport, better known as a chaser, and as he was given such an easy lead, at the second-last flight it appeared he had slipped the field.

He was still in front jumping the last, but perhaps cleared that obstacle just a bit big, which gave Crambo the chance to draw upsides.

Once Johnny Burke had mastered him, there was a new danger, as Henry de Bromhead’s Hiddenvalley Lake put down the final challenge, but he just failed by a head. Beauport stuck on for third, with The Wallpark fourth.

Back-to-back wins for CRAMBO as he defends his title in The Howden Long Walk Hurdle Race! A thrilling contest with a photo finish!@JohnnyBurke2 / @FOBRacing #Ascot #HorseRacing pic.twitter.com/gqPkVWd8WS — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) December 21, 2024

The favourite Strong Leader was one of the first beaten and never looked like winning.

“It’s been a tough time, horses haven’t been firing and we’ve had a change of jockey. We’ve been getting it from all angles,” said O’Brien.

“The horses haven’t been quite right but the winning of this race was not running at Newbury, I knew we could get him better. I knew he likes the track here.

“If we were going to see the old Crambo, the best place to come was here. I couldn’t do it without the owners, I’m so grateful to Chris (Giles, owner) for letting me wait and come back here. He’s shown us what we wanted to see today.

“Johnny will be a big part of where we go next, he’s the one who is riding him and he’s the one who knows how he felt at Cheltenham last year.

“I genuinely think we had a good first half of the season and then the wheels fell off, I was a bit disappointed in myself for running him at Aintree but he’s come back here today and he’s shown what he can do.

“This job brings its own pressures but as a trainer, you put pressure on yourself, because you want to do well, for your owners, for your staff, for everyone else.

“They haven’t been quite right but we’ve always kept the belief in our system.”

Delighted owner Giles added: “He never does it easy, does he? He wins just by a little bit, it’s lovely to see that and lovely to see him back.

“Some thinking has to be done, you wonder whether he loved Cheltenham. That’s one for the trainer to work out!”