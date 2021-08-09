Membership : Access or Sign Up
No Messi, no problem as Barcelona defeat Juventus

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes.

By AFP Monday 9 Aug 2021, 8:24 AM
BARCELONA STARTED LIFE without Lionel Messi last night with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.

Messi had earlier Sunday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.

Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left foot drive.

In Sunday’s other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.

Spain’s La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on August 22.

 © – AFP, 2021

