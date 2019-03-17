This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick to send Barcelona 10 points clear in La Liga

The champions moved 10 points clear of Atletico thanks to another inspirational display from their captain.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 10:20 PM
23 minutes ago 1,047 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4548405
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

LIONEL MESSI BROKE yet another Barcelona record as he scored a stunning hat-trick in a superb 4-1 win at Real Betis, sending Ernesto Valverde’s men 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Atletico Madrid’s surprise defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday gave Barca the chance to stretch their advantage at the summit going into the final international break of the season.

Messi scored twice in the first half at the Benito Villamarin, his first an unstoppable free-kick and his second coming moments before the interval, with Luis Suarez – who hurt his ankle late on – adding a third after the break.

On the day Messi drew level with Andres Iniesta on 674 appearances for Barca, the captain moved ahead of Xavi to set a new club record for featuring in wins – this victory becoming his 477th.

And after Loren Moron’s late consolation for Betis, Messi capped his latest record with a wonderful third goal to add yet another match ball to his collection.

Messi, sporting a trimmed beard, opened the scoring with a typically perfect free-kick.

Arthur was bundled to the ground on the edge of the D and Messi beat former Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez with a stunning strike from the resulting set piece.

Lopez then saved another Messi free-kick from slightly further out before Arthur’s fine interception prevented a Betis equaliser.

Suarez shot tamely at Lopez when presented with a great chance by Messi but the duo combined for the Barca captain’s second goal on the stroke of half-time.

Suarez’s sensational backheel pass was perfectly placed into the path of Messi, who was never going to miss, and Barca made certain of their victory in the 63rd minute.

Spain La Liga The Argentinian was in sublime form on Sunday night. Source: MIGUEL MORENATTI

The striker had just drilled a great chance wide, taking out his frustration on the advertising boards, but Suarez got his name on the scoresheet with a fine finish after a dazzling solo run.

Loren scored a late consolation for Betis after a pass from fellow substitute Diego Lainez, but Barca’s lead atop La Liga increased and Messi was left to celebrate another record after completing his treble with a outrageous chip that clipped the crossbar as it beat Lopez.

He even hit the post in stoppage time, by which time Suarez was limping heavily.

    Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick to send Barcelona 10 points clear in La Liga
