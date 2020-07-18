This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 18 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barca coach agrees with Messi's 'weak and inconsistent' rant

Coach Setien insists he has no plans to resign.

By AFP Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 2:06 PM
22 minutes ago 370 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5153718
A disconsolate Messi has described Barcelona as 'weak and inconsistent'
Image: Joan Monfort
A disconsolate Messi has described Barcelona as 'weak and inconsistent'
A disconsolate Messi has described Barcelona as 'weak and inconsistent'
Image: Joan Monfort

BARCELONA COACH QUIQUE Setien has said he does not feel undermined by Lionel Messi’s damning review of Barcelona’s season and insists they can still win the Champions League.

Barca surrendered the La Liga title to Real Madrid on Thursday by losing at home to Osasuna and after the match, Messi vented his frustration, saying the team has been “weak”, “inconsistent” and “lacking in desire”.

Messi added that unless there was “a lot of change” the team would lose to Napoli as well next month in the Champions League, comments some have taken as a shot at his coach. 

But Setien maintains he has no problem with Messi’s assessment.

“Not at all, I think in certain moments we all say things that can be taken badly,” said Setien, ahead of Barcelona’s final league game of the season on Sunday away at Alaves.

spain-real-valladolid-v-fc-barcelona-la-liga-20192020-round-36 Setien has struggled to get Barcelona firing. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“I don’t give it much importance. The feeling I get is we are absolutely aware that we have a very important competition to come and we want to reach the final and win it.”

Barca face a second leg at home against Napoli in the last 16, with the tie in the balance after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

The winner will play Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, assuming they finish the job against Chelsea.

“We have to improve in some areas but you can’t convince me everything has been a disaster, it hasn’t,” said Setien.

“There are things on which we agree and other things that we don’t, that’s normal,” he said.

“Everyone’s concern is to improve the team. We are trying to find solutions so things change and that is what the meeting was all about, preparing for the future with optimism.”

But Setien’s position is already unstable, with failure in the Champions League likely to prompt another change after Ernesto Valverde was sacked in January.

Barcelona could finish the season without a trophy for the first time in 12 years.

Asked if he had thought about resigning, Setien said: “I always knew things were not going to be easy. At no time have I had the feeling of really wanting to leave.”

Setien has named only 16 players in the squad for the game against Alaves, including three goalkeepers, meaning he can only make three outfield substitutions.

Arthur Melo, who has agreed to join Juventus next season, is unavailable after he reported an ankle injury.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie