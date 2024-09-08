Kilkenny Olympian Mia Griffin seals Rás na mBan title in double-stage finale

KILKENNY’S MIA GRIFFIN became the first Irish winner of Rás na mBan in 11 years as she closed out her magenta jersey win on a double-stage final day in her home county.

Griffin started the day at the top of the general classification with a slender lead of just 11 seconds over Caoimhe O’Brien, with defending champion Manon de Boer of the Netherlands a further second back in third place.

Griffin — who was part of Ireland’s track cycling team at the Paris Olympics — finished third in the first part of Sunday’s finale, a blistering 2.5-kilometre time trial around Kilkenny Castle, clocking 3:29.63 behind winner Noor Dekker (3:27.22) and de Boer (3:28.58).

With O’Brien slipping down the GC, it left Griffin with 11 seconds to spare over de Boer ahead of the final stage, a one-hour criterium in Kilkenny city, where she finished comfortably in the main group behind winner Lucy Lee to seal her victory.

Dekker finished second in the GC, six seconds behind Griffin, while de Boer finished third at 11 seconds.

Griffin becomes the first Irish winner of the race since Olivia Dillon, who won three times in four years between 2010 and 2013.

As well as her overall win, Griffin also won the points classification and the best Irish rider award, while O’Brien won best young rider and de Boer took the Queen of the Mountains honours.