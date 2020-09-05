This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bucks on the brink as Miami move one win away from NBA Playoffs upset

Milwaukee had the best regular-season record but are on the verge of playoff exit.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 9:34 AM
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler helped his side to the win.
Image: Mark J.Terrill/AP
Image: Mark J.Terrill/AP

THE MIAMI HEAT are one game away from upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks and securing a spot in the Eastern Conference finals after a 115-100 win.

The Bucks ended the regular season with the league’s best record, but were on the end of a resurgent Heat who put on 40 points in the fourth-quarter to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Bucks led 87-75 going into the fourth quarter but only managed to score 13 in the last 12 minutes as Jimmy Butler registered 17 to seal the comeback.

Butler top-scored for the Heat with 30, while Bam Adebayo put up 20 points and had 16 rebounds.

In the Western Conference semi-finals, the Houston Rockets took the first game against the Los Angeles Lakers 112-97.

James Harden scored 36 points while Russell Westbrook had 24 for the Rockets, who were taken to a Game Seven by the Oklahoma City Thunder and only had one day of rest heading into the game.

Anthony Davis top-scored for the top seed in the Conference with 25, while LeBron James finished with 20.

