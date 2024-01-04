Michael Carrick praises Irish youngster ahead of move

MIDDLESBROUGH BOSS Michael Carrick has confirmed that Finn Azaz is on the verge of completing a move to the club from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has impressed throughout two loan spells at Plymouth, helping them win promotion from League One last year, and continuing to catch the eye this season with seven goals in 26 Championship appearances.

Yesterday, Azaz returned to his parent club ahead of an anticipated permanent move to Boro.

“I can say it’s close,” Carrick told reporters. “We’re still waiting on a few things to be finalised but we’re very hopeful it will be done pretty soon.”

The player’s debut could come against Villa in the FA Cup, with Carrick suggesting he was expecting Azaz to be available for the game.

Asked about what the youngster would bring to the club, the former Man United star added: “Naturally he fits into that [attacking midfield] spot,” said Carrick.

“He played well against us when we played them down there.

“He’s had a terrific season and is at a really good age. He’s had good experience for his age and played through the leagues in different scenarios.

“He moved away from home at a young age and grew up quite quickly. There’s a lot on that side as well as the football side and where he is in his career. He’s at a really good stage to take the next step. Fingers crossed it gets sorted out quite quickly.”

Boro went close to Premier League promotion last season, losing out to Coventry in the playoff semi-finals.

However, it has been an inconsistent 2023-24 campaign, with the club currently four points off the Championship playoff spots in 12th.