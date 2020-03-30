Former Dublin hurler 'symptom free' and 'improving every day' after Covid-19 diagnosis

FORMER DUBLIN HURLER Michael Carton has offered a positive update on his personal experience with Covid-19, saying he is “symptom free” and while his “energy levels still aren’t great,” he is improving every day.

Carton previously warned of the symptoms of the coronavirus on Twitter on St Patrick’s Day after testing positive for the virus three days beforehand.

The 35-year-old showed symptoms of headaches, chills and a fever, and was admitted to hospital after a period of self-isolation.

A chest X-ray later revealed an infection on his lungs, and Carton was put on oxygen, viral medication and antibiotics.

Carton in hospital on St Patrick's Day. Source: Mick Carton/Twitter.

So I had been self isolating for a few days with flu like symptoms,got tested and came back positive for COVID-19 saturday!! A few things I've learned 1 it's very tough self isolating wen you're feeling really sick,texts and phone calls from friends and family really do help!! — mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 17, 2020

And Carton, who works as a fireman, tweeted another update — and some good news –last night.

“I got out of hospital on Tuesday after a very long 11 days,” he wrote.

“I just put my phone away and loved spending time with my family at home. I tested positive again in hospital but once I reached 14 days after my first symptoms, I was completely symptom free.

“I was discharged (the doctors were happy with my blood results) I’m very grateful to the staff in the Mater Hospital. Most of the nurses looking after me weren’t from that ward, so they were working with a new team in really hazardous conditions doing their very best #frontlinestaff

Haven't tweeted in awhile,so I got out of hospital on tuesday after a very long 11 days,I just put my phone away and loved spending time with my family at home!I tested positive again in hospital but once I reached 14 days after my first symptoms+I was completely symptom free — mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 29, 2020

I'd just like to thank everyone again,I've never been too emotional but I was overwhelmed by all the messages from everybody to me and all my family from all walks of life,my energy levels still aren't great but improving every day so thanks again#staysafe #supporteachother — mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 29, 2020

I’d just like to thank everyone again. I’ve never been too emotional but I was overwhelmed by all the messages from everybody to me and all my family from all walks of life.

“My energy levels still aren’t great but improving every day so thanks again #staysafe #supporteachother”

O’Tooles club man Carton was a central part of the Dublin hurling side that Anthony Daly led to the All-Ireland hurling semi-final in 2013.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!