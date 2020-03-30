This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Dublin hurler 'symptom free' and 'improving every day' after Covid-19 diagnosis

Michael Carton has been sharing his personal experience.

By Emma Duffy Monday 30 Mar 2020, 9:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,386 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5061512
Ex-Dublin defender Michael Carton in action in 2014.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Ex-Dublin defender Michael Carton in action in 2014.
Ex-Dublin defender Michael Carton in action in 2014.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

FORMER DUBLIN HURLER Michael Carton has offered a positive update on his personal experience with Covid-19, saying he is “symptom free” and while his “energy levels still aren’t great,” he is improving every day. 

Carton previously warned of the symptoms of the coronavirus on Twitter on St Patrick’s Day after testing positive for the virus three days beforehand. 

The 35-year-old showed symptoms of headaches, chills and a fever, and was admitted to hospital after a period of self-isolation. 

A chest X-ray later revealed an infection on his lungs, and Carton was put on oxygen, viral medication and antibiotics.

carton Carton in hospital on St Patrick's Day. Source: Mick Carton/Twitter.

And Carton, who works as a fireman, tweeted another update — and some good news –last night.

“I got out of hospital on Tuesday after a very long 11 days,” he wrote.

“I just put my phone away and loved spending time with my family at home. I tested positive again in hospital but once I reached 14 days after my first symptoms, I was completely symptom free.

“I was discharged (the doctors were happy with my blood results) I’m very grateful to the staff in the Mater Hospital. Most of the nurses looking after me weren’t from that ward, so they were working with a new team in really hazardous conditions doing their very best #frontlinestaff

I’d just like to thank everyone again. I’ve never been too emotional but I was overwhelmed by all the messages from everybody to me and all my family from all walks of life.

“My energy levels still aren’t great but improving every day so thanks again #staysafe #supporteachother”

O’Tooles club man Carton was a central part of the Dublin hurling side that Anthony Daly led to the All-Ireland hurling semi-final in 2013.

