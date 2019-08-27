This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conlan set for major step up in opposition in December, and then a step down in weight for 2020

The 27-year-old could face a recent world champion when he shares a bill with Carl Frampton and Terence Crawford in New York.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 6:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,352 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4784671
Michael Conlan in action against Diego Alberto Ruiz at Falls Park earlier this month.
Image: Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Michael Conlan in action against Diego Alberto Ruiz at Falls Park earlier this month.
Michael Conlan in action against Diego Alberto Ruiz at Falls Park earlier this month.
Image: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

MICHAEL CONLAN IS set to face a serious step up in opposition when he shares a bill with pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford and fellow Belfast man Carl Frampton at Madison Square Garden, New York, in December.

The Falls Road featherweight [12-0, 7KOs] will then attempt to squeeze himself back into the super-bantamweight division to pursue a world title in 2020.

As first reported by ESPN, former WBO World champion Isaac Dogboe and formidable Filipino Genesis Servania — both currently super-bantams — are being sounded out as potential foes for the Irishman on 14 December.

The42 understands that there are two other significant names in the fray to test Conlan’s mettle in the Big Apple, but regardless of opponent, the fight will take place at his current fight weight of 126 pounds rather than his soon-to-be weight of 122.

Either Dogboe [20-2, 14KOs] or Servania [32-2, 15KOs] would likely present the stiffest test of Conlan’s career by a significant margin: the former, a Ghanaian based in London, stopped Conlan’s former California gym-mate and sparring partner Jesse Magdaleno to bag world honours in April of last year, albeit he has since lost twice to brick-fisted Mexican star Emanuel Navarrete [28-1, 24KOs] — firstly via unanimous decision, and then by a final-round TKO.

Those are the only defeats of the 24-year-old’s stellar pro career, and he would be favoured by many — at least Stateside — to relieve Conlan of his undefeated record if they were to meet in the middle later this year.

Servania only recently reconverted to 122 pounds having hung with the best of them up at 126: the 28-year-old Filipino dropped world champion Oscar Valdez in their 2017 WBO title scrap, taking the hard-hitting Mexican the distance only to lose out in a competitive but fair unanimous decision.

After a December outing in his second home of New York, Conlan — already world-ranked at featherweight — will begin his transition from 126 to 122 pounds. The42 understands that he may first take a fight at 123 or 124 to test the water before pushing the cut further as he pursues world titles in his new division.

Regardless of his next opponent, Conlan’s Christmas fight will receive the ratings boost of airing on ESPN immediately following the presentation of the Heisman Trophy to college football’s best player of 2019.

The Terence Crawford-topped bill is also set to feature a mouth-watering lightweight world-title fight between Richard Commey and rising star Teofimo Lopez, with the winner in line to face Vasyl Lomachenko provided he overcomes Luke Campbell this Saturday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie