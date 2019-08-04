Big night for home hero Conlan as brilliant Belfast win moves him closer to world title shot

IT WAS A night to remember in Belfast for Michael Conlan as the home hero turned on the style to produce a knockout win in front of a sold-out Falls Park crowd.

The 27-year old moved his unbeaten record to 12-0 after a ninth-round stoppage win over Argentinian veteran Diego Alberto Ruiz in front of 10,000 fans in the outdoor arena.

Headlining a Top Rank and MTK Global bill at Belfast’s Féile an Phobail, Conlan was defending his WBO Inter-Continental belt and picked up the WBA equivalent in the process; moving ever closer to a world title shot.

It was the former amateur world champion’s second homecoming as a professional, and one which was definitely a particularly special occasion.

Action from the bout. Source: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

Afterwards, Conlan dedicated his win to late Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy, whose daughter was born yesterday. He also wore a tribute to Sheehy, whose favourite boxer was Conlan himself.

The 10-round featherweight clash saw Conlan get on top just as Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) – a replacement for Conlan’s Rio 2016 nemesis Vladimir Nikitin, who withdrew through injury — looked set to go the distance, after the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist dominated at early doors.

The Belfast man turned up the heat and eventually wore out his opponent with a combination of powerful body shots, one of which knocked him down and then forced a corner stoppage.

Belfast is on its feet for Michael Conlan! ⚡️



Falls Park is rocking! It's time! 🥊#ConlanRuiz pic.twitter.com/on8tfyaYJT — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 3, 2019

”I am a very adaptable fighter,” Conlan told Top Rank afterwards. “I can box, and I can push the pace. In the end, I got the finish, so I’m happy that I figured it out. I worked it out and answered questions of myself. When he was hurt, I got the finish.

Before the fight, I was really nervous, I’m not going to lie. I wasn’t even acting like I wasn’t nervous. I was just myself. I was nervous today. I didn’t know what to expect. When I started my ring walk, that’s the stuff I live for.

“[The atmosphere] didn’t scare me as much as I thought it would. The first two songs were unbelievable, and when the Red Hot Chili Peppers [“Can't Stop”] kicked in for my ring walk, I said to myself, ‘This is the reason I picked that song.’

“I’m prouder that I got the finish. I can box people and I want longevity in my career, but to get the finish was extra special, and I’m really happy I did.

I’m ready for a world title soon. This time next year, I want to have a world title around my waist.