MICHAEL CONLAN WILL return to the ring in Belfast next month to continue his “last run towards a world title”.
Conlan (34), who won the vacant WBC International Featherweight title against Jack Bateson on his last outing in Dublin in September, will take on undefeated American Kevin Walsh (19-0) on 20 March in the SSE Arena.
The fight will be Conlan’s first in Belfast since December 2023.
“I plan to savour every second of it,” he said on Friday, “because it’s potentially my last ever fight at home.”
Michael Conlan to continue 'last run towards a world title' with Belfast fight next month
Conlan-Walsh will be broadcast live on DAZN.
Boxing Homecoming Kevin Walsh Michael Conlan