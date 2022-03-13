Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 13 March 2022
Advertisement

Michael Conlan's world title challenge is ended by Leigh Wood in dramatic final round

Wood stopped the Belfast man in the 12th.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 12:12 AM
27 minutes ago 2,218 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5709638
Wood defeated Ireland's Michael Conlan.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO
Wood defeated Ireland's Michael Conlan.
Wood defeated Ireland's Michael Conlan.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

MICHAEL CONLAN’S ATTEMPT to become the WBA featherweight champion ended in pain after he was stopped in the final round by the champion, Leigh Wood, in Nottingham tonight.

Conlan had fought courageously and skilfully and looked set to win the fight early after a ferocious left put the champion on the floor in the first round. However, the bell saved Wood on that occasion and only absolute courage prevented him from going down again in the second as the Conlan onslaught continued.

Ahead on points, Conlan controlled the first half of the fight but was unable to dictate the terms and conditions of the entire bout as Wood came back into it, putting together some big rounds in the second half, finding particular joy in the ninth, tenth and eleventh.

Just when it seemed that Conlan had weathered the storm, Wood got on the front foot in the final round, ignoring the referee’s complaints about pushing.

Conlan was fighting smart defensively at this stage but then missed with a left before getting caught. An onslaught from the Nottingham-man followed; and eventually he knocked Conlan out of the ring to successfully defend his title. Conlan had to be attended to by paramedics amid worrying scenes.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Earlier, Caoimhin Agyarko won a unanimous decision against Juan Carlos Rubio to claim the WBA International Middleweight Title.

Naas’s Gary Cully won an international lightweight contest against Mexican veteran Miguel Vazquez in five rounds while Dublin heavyweight, Thomas Carty, won his third pro fight with a fifth round stoppage of Michal Boloz.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie