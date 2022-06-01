Conlan returns to the ring to face Colombian Marriaga in Belfast

Michael Conlan during his most recent fight with Leigh Wood.

MICHAEL CONLAN WILL take on Miguel Marriaga in a homecoming bout at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Saturday, 6 August.

The two-time Irish Olympian (16-1, 8 KOs) is set to return to the ring for the first time since his only professional defeat back in March.

Conlan suffered a dramatic 12th-round knockout to England’s Leigh Wood, who successfully defended his WBA featherweight title in Nottingham.

Colombian Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) is the 30-year-old’s next opponent for a 10-round main event, which will take place as part of Belfast’s annual Féile an Phobail festival.

“I’m very excited to be back fighting in my beloved Belfast,” said Conlan. “Miguel is a great fighter, and together we’ll give the fans a memorable night at The SSE Arena.

“This bout will get me straight back in the mix for world titles, and I’m relishing the task at hand.”

Back to Business 💥🥊🍀



August 6th ➡️ @SSEBelfastArena



🎟 Tickets released June 10th 🎟 #TheConlanRevolutionRollsOn pic.twitter.com/LCJcVUdhKT — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) June 1, 2022

His brother Jamie, CEO of Conlan Boxing, added: “The road back for Michael starts with Miguel Marriaga. Miguel is a dangerous man and one of the biggest punchers in the division who has mixed it up at the very top.

“6 August will be another electric night in the city in what is becoming an annual Irish boxing tradition with Michael’s fight night at the Féile festival.

“The goal remains the same. Michael Conlan will be Ireland’s next world champion.”

