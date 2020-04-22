Quiz: How well do you know the career of Michael Jordan?

What year was Jordan drafted by the Chicago Bulls? PA 1980 1987

1984 1982

How many NBA titles did he win? PA 6 8

5 7

Can you name the sporting career that Jordan pursued after his first retirement? PA Golf PA Baseball

INPHO Tennis INPHO American Football

Which one of these players was not one of Jordan's USA team-mates for the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics? INPHO Larry Bird Patrick Ewing

Scottie Pippen Shaquille O'Neal

Who did Jordan play college basketball for? PA Villanova North Carolina

Duke Kentucky

Which of these actors featured alongside Jordan in the 1996 film Spacejam? PA Bill Murray Tom Hanks

Jim Carrey Tim Allen

Who did the Chicago Bulls beat in Jordan's last NBA finals success in 1998? PA Los Angeles Lakers PA Orlando Magic

PA Utah Jazz PA New York Knicks

In September 2001, Jordan announced he was resuming his NBA career as he joined what team? PA Boston Celtics New Jersey Nets

Washington Wizards Miami Heat

In how many years was Jordan awarded the NBA MVP? PA 5 7

4 6