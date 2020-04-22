This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know the career of Michael Jordan?

Jordan’s career is the focus of the eagerly-awaited ‘The Last Dance’ series that landed this week.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 6:01 PM
4 minutes ago 68 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5079038

What year was Jordan drafted by the Chicago Bulls?
PA
1980
1987

1984
1982
How many NBA titles did he win?
PA
6
8

5
7
Can you name the sporting career that Jordan pursued after his first retirement?
PA
Golf
PA
Baseball

INPHO
Tennis
INPHO
American Football
Which one of these players was not one of Jordan's USA team-mates for the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics?
INPHO
Larry Bird
Patrick Ewing

Scottie Pippen
Shaquille O'Neal
Who did Jordan play college basketball for?
PA
Villanova
North Carolina

Duke
Kentucky
Which of these actors featured alongside Jordan in the 1996 film Spacejam?
PA
Bill Murray
Tom Hanks

Jim Carrey
Tim Allen
Who did the Chicago Bulls beat in Jordan's last NBA finals success in 1998?
PA
Los Angeles Lakers
PA
Orlando Magic

PA
Utah Jazz
PA
New York Knicks
In September 2001, Jordan announced he was resuming his NBA career as he joined what team?
PA
Boston Celtics
New Jersey Nets

Washington Wizards
Miami Heat
In how many years was Jordan awarded the NBA MVP?
PA
5
7

4
6
Finally what will you do to count down time until the next episodes of The Last Dance next Monday?
PA
Watch the first two episodes repeatedly
Complete the YouTube collection of Michael Jordan footage

Order Chicago Bulls memorabilia online
Start a petition to demand Netflix release all the episodes in one go
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that.
Share your result:

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

