Michael Milne signs new contract with Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE confirmed that Michael Milne has signed a new contract with the province.

The 24-year-old prop has featured six times for the province this season, including once in the Champions Cup – coming off the bench in the quarter-final defeat of La Rochelle. He didn’t make his first appearance of the campaign until March after struggling with shoulder and calf injuries.

The loosehead made his senior Leinster debut against Benetton in September 2019 and has made 38 appearances for the province to date.

The Offaly native was also part of the Ireland U20s squad that won a Grand Slam in 2019.

Leinster have announced a number of new contracts this week, with Ryan Baird, Ciarán Frawley, Will Connors and Max Deegan among those confirmed to have agreed new deals.

Earlier today Leinster also confirmed scrum-half Ben Murphy and prop Temi Lasisi will be joining Connacht at the end of the season.