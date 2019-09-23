This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clare and Donegal All-Ireland winners elected to GPA's executive committee

Longford star Mickey Quinn was also elected to the the group at the AGM over the weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 23 Sep 2019, 3:21 PM
Quinn, Murphy and Collins were elected at the AGM over the weekend.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho

ALL-IRELAND WINNERS Michael Murphy and Podge Collins have both been elected to the National Executive Committee of the Gaelic Players Association along with Longford football star Mickey Quinn.

The trio officially joined the group at the association’s AGM which took place in Dunboyne on Saturday.

The GPA’s National Executive Committee is elected annually by the members of their association and manages the affairs of the players body.

Murphy, Collins and Quinn will now join an extensive group of esteemed GAA figures including Dublin footballer Ciarán Kilkenny and former Galway dual star Alan Kerins.

Mayo’s Tom Parsons and Donal Óg Cusack were appointed as secretary and president of the GPA respectively earlier this year. Former Limerick hurler Seamus Hickey is chairman of the association while retired Dublin footballer Paul Flynn is the chief executive.

Murphy, who captained Donegal to All-Ireland glory in 2012, comes into the GPA National Executive following a season in which he helped his side to Division 2 and back-to-back Ulster titles. 

2013 All-Ireland winner Collins endured a difficult championship campaign with the Clare hurlers as they failed to progress from the Munster SHC round-robin series.

Quinn’s Longford played out a thrilling draw against Kildare in the Leinster SFC before losing out in the replay.

They overcame Carlow in the opening round of the All-Ireland qualifiers before subsequently exiting the championship after losing out to Tyrone.

