Michael Newberry in the red of Cliftonville. Jonathan Porter/INPHO
FreeRIP

Widespread shock as Cliftonville player Michael Newberry dies suddenly

27-year-old defender had been with Linfield for three seasons previously.
2.43pm, 30 Dec 2024

IRISH LEAGUE CLUB Cliftonville have been left devastated by the sudden death of their player, Michael Newberry.

 Originally from Newcastle where he played for the club’s academy team before playing for Víkingur Ólafsvík in Iceland, moving on to Linfield where he spent three years, before switching to Cliftonville last summer.

A Cliftonville statement read; ‘Cliftonville FC are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry. Our condolences are extended to Michael’s family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played with during his career, and fans who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news.’

Cliftonville’s scheduled game tonight (Monday) against Dungannon has been postponed, as has Linfield’s meeting with Larne.

The Northern Ireland Football League also commented, stating, ‘Everyone connected with the NI Football League pass on our heartfelt condolences to Michael’s family, friends and everyone connected with Cliftonville Football Club at this sad time.’

