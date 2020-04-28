Former Ireland international Michael Robinson dies aged 61

MICHAEL ROBINSON, THE former Liverpool and Ireland star has died aged 61 in Madrid.

Robinson, who won 24 caps for the Boys in Green in the early 1980s, had been suffering from skin cancer.

After winning the European Cup and league title with the Anfield club in 1984, Robinson moved to La Liga side Osasuna. He later became a very well-known personality on Spanish media over the course of a long TV presenting and punditry career.

“With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death,” a family statement reads today. “It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

