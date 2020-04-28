This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Ireland international Michael Robinson dies aged 61

The ex-Liverpool man carved out a hugely successful broadcasting career in Spain.

By Adrian Russell Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 8:59 AM
33 minutes ago 10,456 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5085682
Robinson scored four goals for Ireland.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Robinson scored four goals for Ireland.
Robinson scored four goals for Ireland.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MICHAEL ROBINSON, THE former Liverpool and Ireland star has died aged 61 in Madrid. 

Robinson, who won 24 caps for the Boys in Green in the early 1980s, had been suffering from skin cancer. 

After winning the European Cup and league title with the Anfield club in 1984, Robinson moved to La Liga side Osasuna. He later became a very well-known personality on Spanish media over the course of a long TV presenting and punditry career.   

“With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death,” a family statement reads today. “It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

More to follow 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie