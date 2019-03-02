This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Blues prop Michael Tamoaieta passes away suddenly at the age of 23

Tributes have been paid after the Blues forward passed away suddenly.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 10:50 AM
51 minutes ago 3,356 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4520982
Blues prop Michael Tamoaieta.
Blues prop Michael Tamoaieta.
Blues prop Michael Tamoaieta.

BLUES PROP MICHAEL Tamoaieta has died suddenly at the age of 23, New Zealand Rugby has confirmed.

Tamoaieta made his debut for the Blues in Super Rugby last year and also featured for North Harbour.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew paid tribute to the forward, stating: ”Our sincerest condolences are with Michael’s family at this very sad time.

“Michael was a valued member of the Blues and North Harbour rugby environments and had been part of the New Zealand Secondary Schools team.

“We know his family, club and former school mates will be feeling this loss and our thoughts are with them all.”

Michael Redman, the Blues chief executive, added: “Michael was a talented athlete and our focus is to offer our support and sympathy for the family, and we are supporting our team and staff, some of whom are currently overseas.”

He is survived by his partner Helen and daughter Aihara.

The42 Team

