Three from three for Ireland as Walsh eases into World Championships last 16

The Belfast boxer follows in the footsteps of Cork’s Christina Desmond and Cavan’s Ceire Smith.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 5:28 PM
Belfast native Walsh (red) laid down an early marker.
Image: IABA.
Image: IABA.

IRELAND’S MICHAELA WALSH made it three for three flying the flag in the World Championships last 16, as she cruised through her last 32 featherweight bout earlier today.

Belfast boxer Walsh (57kg) joins her team-mates, Cork’s Christina Desmond (69kg) and Cavan’s Ceire Smith (51kg), in successfully navigating their respective competitions thus far and making it three wins from three for Ireland, after easily overcoming Mali’s Carmara Fatoumata in Ulan-Ude, Siberia.

It was a one-sided battle, reflected accordingly in the judges’ scores: 30-25, 30-25, 30-25, 30-25 and 30-26.

26-year-old Walsh, a 2019 European silver medalist, now goes head-to-head with Russian opponent Liudmila Vorontsova for a coveted place in the quarter-final.

After split decision heartbreak in June’s European Games final against Bulgria’s Petrova Stanimira, Walsh’s superb performances there catapulted her into the ‘medal hopeful’ category ahead of Tokyo 2020. 

But understandably, her entire focus is on the worlds at the minute.

Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst (60kg) fights in the last 32 tomorrow. She faces Germany’s top youth prospect, Maya Kleinhans, who has former Irish coach and Wexford native Eddie Bolger in her corner.

Emma Duffy
