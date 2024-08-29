Micheál Donoghue to return as manager of Galway hurlers

MICHEÁL DONOGHUE IS to return as manager of the Galway senior hurlers.

Donoghue will be put forward for a four-year term at a Galway County Committee meeting next Monday night.

Earlier this month, Donoghue stepped down as Dublin manager after two years in charge.

🇶🇦 Galway Senior Hurling Management Update 🇶🇦



The Management Committee of Galway GAA is delighted to recommend the appointment of Micheál Donoghue as Galway Senior Hurling manager⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YATyDMEuXk — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) August 29, 2024

The Clarinbridge man previously spent four years as Galway boss.

He was appointed in 2015 and two years later led the Tribesmen to a first All-Ireland hurling title in 29 years.

Galway followed that success with a Leinster title in 2018 before losing that year’s All-Ireland decider to Limerick, with Donoghue stepping down from his position in 2019.

Now he’s back for a second spell in charge, with Donoghue set to succeed Henry Shefflin, who departed in July after three seasons at the helm.

A statement from Galway GAA read: “The management committee of Galway GAA is delighted to recommend the appointment of Micheál Donoghue as the Galway senior hurling manager.

“Micheál and his management team will be put forward for a four-year term at Monday night’s county committee meeting.

“We look forward to working closely with Micheál and the management team and wish them all the very best in the years ahead.”