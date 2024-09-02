Advertisement
Michéal Donoghue is the Galway manager again. Tommy Dickson/INPHO
At The Helm

Micheal Donoghue's new Galway hurling backroom team confirmed

Francis Forde, Noel Larkin and Eamon O’Shea have all been included on the management ticket.
10.24pm, 2 Sep 2024
MICHEÁL DONOGHUE’S BACKROOM team has been confirmed as he prepares to return as manager of the Galway hurlers.

Galway Bay FM reports that Francis Forde, Noel Larkin and Eamon O’Shea have all been included after Donoghue was ratified as the new Galway boss at a county board meeting this evening. The report continues that more names will be added to the backroom team for the Tribesmen.

News of Donoghue’s return to the role was announced last week, with the Management Committee of Galway of Galway GAA recommending to put him forward on a four-year term.

The Clarinbridge man, who previously spent four years as manager of the Galway hurlers, guided the county to a first Liam MacCarthy Cup in 29 years in 2017. Galway added another Leinster title in 2018 and returned to the All-Ireland final where they were dethroned by Limerick.

Donoghue subsequently stepped down in 2019 before taking over the Dublin hurlers where he spent two years in charge before departing the position last month.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
