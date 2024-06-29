Funeral of GAA broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh takes place in Dingle

THE FUNERAL OF legendary GAA broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh took place this morning in Dingle, Co Kerry.

The much-loved and revered Gaelic football and hurling commentator died earlier this week at the Mater Hospital in Dublin aged 93.

His funeral mass took place in St Mary’s Church in Dingle at 11am on Saturday, with a burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

The body of the well-known commentator, broadcaster and advocate arrived at St Mary’s Church this morning, carried in a coffin by his family members. The coffin was draped in a Kerry flag.

Homily

In his homily, Fr Michael Moynihan said Ó Muircheartaigh had lived a “remarkable” life. He said news of his death was met with sadness across Ireland.

“It felt like the end of an era,” he said.

“It is evident people across the country had a great fondness for Micheal – he was like a grandfather figure to our nation for over 60 years.

“He was part of the life in our kitchens and sitting rooms as we gathered to follow football and hurling matches. Even though he was retired since 2010, we felt that a chapter in our lives had closed (when he died), never to be reopened again.”

He added: “We were blessed with his presence for 93 years. As we reflect on his life’s journey, we recognise a life filled with passion, dedication and an enduring love for the Irish language, for education, for sport and for culture. He brought that passion to all he did.

Kerry held a special place in Micheal’s heart, his love for this beautiful county was very evident, from its landscape to its people, from its history to its culture. Kerry was a source of joy and pride which was both genuine and inspiring.

Famous one liners

Ó Muircheartaigh was famous for his one-liners during commentaries. One of the best-known was about Cork Gaelic footballer Anthony Lynch whom he described as “the last person to let you down – his people are undertakers”.

The commentator’s son Aonghus told his funeral that, unknown to the family, his father had arranged several years ago to have his casket made by the Lynch family undertakers.

“A little bit of his humour maybe and completing the story properly,” his son said.

A teacher before he joined RTÉ full-time in the 1980s, Ó Muircheartaigh commentated in both the Irish and English languages.

His life as a sports commentator began many years before taking on the job full-time, describing his first match in 1949.

Ó Muircheartaigh is survived by his wife Helena, his children Eamonn, Niamh, Aonghus, Cormac, Neasa, Nuala, Eadaoin and Doireann, and his grandchildren.

Former Kerry footballer and fellow broadcaster Micheal O Se delivered a tribute in Irish during the service.

He said the greatest compliment you can give to any Irish person is to say they are a good storyteller.

“Micheal Ó Muircheartaigh was an extraordinary storyteller,” he said. “A microphone in Michael’s hand was like a brush in the hand of an artist.”

Ó Se said Ó Muircheartaigh loved the big sporting occasions, which would give extra energy to his commentaries, and he put thousands under a spell with his words.

“He was the voice of the nation,” he added.

Ó Muircheartaigh’s body lay in repose in O’Connor’s Funeral Home in Dingle yesterday, where crowds gathered to pay their respects. Among those who paid their respects was Taoiseach Simon Harris.

With reporting from Press Association

Written by Cormac Fitzgerald and posted on TheJournal.ie