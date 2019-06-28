This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wexford's Michelle O'Neill will officiate World Cup quarter-final between Germany and Sweden

The 40-year-old assistant referee is officiating at her second World Cup this summer in France.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 28 Jun 2019, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,199 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4702013
O'Neill during a Premier Division game between St Pat's and Bray Wanderers.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
O'Neill during a Premier Division game between St Pat's and Bray Wanderers.
O'Neill during a Premier Division game between St Pat's and Bray Wanderers.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

IRISH ASSISTANT REFEREE Michelle O’Neill has been chosen to officiate at Saturday’s Women’s World Cup quarter-final between Germany and Sweden in Rennes.

O’Neill is a regular fixture at League of Ireland and Women’s National League games and has worked at many Fifa and Uefa competitions across the world as an assistant referee.

The Wexford native became the first Irish woman to referee at a World Cup in Canada four years ago, most notably officiating the US’s quarter-final meeting with China in front of 65,000 supporters in Ottawa.

This summer O’Neill is undertaking her second successive World Cup, the highest honour of any referee in football.

She was an assistant during Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Japan during the group stages, officiated the Netherlands’ 2-1 victory against Canada and was a VAR official during England’s controversial knockout stage victory against Cameroon.

Stéphanie Frappart, part of O’Neill’s team at the World Cup, will referee Saturday’s quarter-final. Frappart made history last year by becoming the first woman to referee a men’s Ligue 1 game in the French top-flight.

Germany, who are unbeaten with four wins from four, topped Group B with defeats of Spain, China and South Africa before comfortably seeing off Nigeria 3-0 in the round of 16.

Sweden, on the other hand, finished second in Group F. They beat Chile 2-0 and Thailand 5-1, but fell to a 2-0 defeat to World Cup favourites and defending champions the United States.

They beat Canada 1-0 in the knockout stages thanks to a second-half strike from Stina Blackstenius.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie