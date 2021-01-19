BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 19 January 2021
Dublin's four-in-a-row All-Ireland winning boss staying on for 2021 season

Mick Bohan has brought plenty of success to the capital since taking charge for the second time in 2017.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 9:04 PM
mick-bohan Dublin ladies manager Mick Bohan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN’S ALL-IRELAND FOUR-IN-A-ROW winning boss Mick Bohan is staying at the helm for the 2021 season.

“Dublin LGFA club delegates this evening have ratified Mick Bohan as the Dublin senior manager for the 2021 season,” the county wrote on Twitter this evening.

“Bohan took on the Dublin job for a second term in January 2017, since then he has led Dublin to four All Irelands, three Leinster titles and one NFL.”

Bohan first took the reins in December 2016 and has done a stellar job since, guiding the side to a clean sweep of All-Ireland and Leinster titles; the four-in-a-row delivered in December’s decider win over Cork at Croke Park.

Before the Clontarf clubman took charge, Dublin had suffered three All-Ireland final defeats in-a-row to Cork, each by the narrowest of margins. They haven’t looked back since, building on the soild foundations laid by Gregory McGonigle and bringing the game of ladies fooball to another level.

While unbeaten in championship action in his 21 games in charge, Bohan also steered the Jackies to their first-ever Division 1 league crown in 2018.

This, many often forget, is his second stint at the Sky Blues helm. Bohan guided Dublin to an All-Ireland final appearance in 2003, where they were beaten by Mayo.

Before coming back for a second bite at the cherry, Bohan compiled an impressive coaching CV and garnered plenty of experience, mainly in the men’s game.

A PE Teacher by trade, he previously worked as skills coach alongside Jim Gavin when Dublin All-Ireland wins were achieved at U21 level in 2010 and 2012, and then with the seniors in 2013.

mick-bohan-celebrates-with-his-team-after-the-game Celebrating after the 2020 All-Ireland final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

He contributed to DCU Sigerson Cup victories, and has enjoyed spells with Dublin clubs Lucan Sarsfields, Thomas Davis and his home outfit of Clontarf. He worked as a coach to the Clare senior footballers in 2016, alongside Colm Collins.

The future of many of his players — including four-in-a-row captain Sinéad Aherne who played under Bohan in ’03, and other long-serving stalwarts like Lyndsey Davey and Siobhán McGrath — is unclear as of yet, though it’s widely expected they’ll return for the Drive For Five. The side will also contest the Leinster championship once again following Meath’s promotion to the senior ranks.

Their Aussie Rules trio of Sinéad Goldrick, Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee are currently quarantining before linking up with their Melbourne side ahead of the 2021 AFLW season.

The42 understands that Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald is continuing in his role, while there are vacancies to be filled in Mayo and Galway currently following the respective departures of Peter Leahy and Tim Rabbitt.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

