Dublin: 13°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Rio Olympian Mick Clohisey, Fionnuala Ross win national marathon titles in Belfast

Over 5,700 people were set to take to the start line in Stormont on Sunday morning.

DUBLIN’S MICK CLOHISEY was crowned national men’s marathon champion once again on Sunday morning as he won the Belfast City Marathon.

The Rio 2016 Olympian, who won the national title in Dublin in 2018, was first across the line in a time of two hours and 20 minutes.

Armagh’s Fionnuala Ross won the women’s race in a time of two hours and 43 minutes.

Over 5,700 people were set to take to the start line in Stormont on Sunday morning, marking the first mass participation event on the island of Ireland since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race was also assigned national championship status following the decision to cancel the Dublin City Marathon, which had been scheduled for 24 October, for a second year.

