Mick McCarthy sacked by Cardiff City after disastrous run

MICK MCCARTHY HAS been sacked by Cardiff City.

The club announced the news just after this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat to Middlesborough; their eighth successive loss.

The recent disastrous run has seen the Bluebirds plummet down the Championship table, now 21st after 14 games, scoring just one goal and conceding 19 in the eight consecutive defeats.

“Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Mick McCarthy and Assistant Manager Terry Connor have left the Club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect,” a statement from the club reads.

“We would like to thank Mick and Terry for their efforts during their time with the Bluebirds and wish them all the best for the future.

“Steve Morison and Tom Ramasut will oversee first-team duties at this time, as the Board of Directors begin the process of appointing a permanent replacement.”

The former Republic of Ireland boss took over in January, and was rewarded with new deal just six weeks later following a bright start.

But the 62-year-old is now on the market once again.

