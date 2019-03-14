In-form League One striker included as McCarthy names final 23-man Ireland squad

LUTON STRIKER JAMES Collins has been included in the final 23-man Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Injured pair Ronan Curtis and Alan Browne have also both been named in the squad, though McCarthy indicated Curtis had little chance of featuring on account of the freak finger accident he suffered, while Browne is also a major doubt after picking up a knock for Preston last night.

There are a number of notable absences from the original provisional squad, with James McCarthy, David Meyler and Cyrus Christie among those not to feature.

Jimmy Dunne, Caoimhin Kelleher, Kieran O’Hara, Stephen Ward, Derrick Williams, Kevin Long, Aiden McGeady, Shaun Williams, Daryl Horgan, Padraig Amond, Aiden O’Brien and Scott Hogan also miss out, having been included originally.

Ireland will kick off their campaign away to Gibraltar on 23 March, before hosting Georgia three days later.

The squad will link up ahead of the FAI Awards on Sunday, before beginning their preparations at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town)*Indicates player is on loan

