FA Cup hero and League One's top scorer included in Mick McCarthy's Ireland squad

MICK MCCARTHY HAS named the first provisional squad of his second spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland.

The Boys in Green begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign away to Gibraltar on 23 March, before facing Georgia at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

A 38-man panel has been announced this afternoon, with first-time call-ups for young Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, Luton Town striker James Collins and Newport County forward Padraig Amond.

Former Ireland U21 international Collins is League One’s top scorer with 20 goals, while ex-Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers star Amond has been a hero in the FA Cup for his club this season — scoring in each round before the League Two side went out to Manchester City last month.

19-year-old Travers and Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher will be part of Stephen Kenny’s U21s squad to take on Luxembourg on 24 March, and McCarthy will then have the option to bring them in for the Georgia game.

Glenn Whelan returns despite getting a send-off last year, while Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Stephen Ward (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton) and David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) are all back.

Injuries have ruled out Ciaran Clark of Newcastle United, Preston North End’s Callum Robinson, Burnley forward Jon Walters and Southampton teenager Michael Obafemi.

Source: FAI

