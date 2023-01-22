Advertisement
Sunday 22 January 2023
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Louth manager Mickey Harte.
# From The Harte
Harte defends O'Byrne Cup position: 'People who don't know what they're talking about'
The Louth manager addressed the recent controversy over withdrawals from the pre-season competition.
50 minutes ago

MICKEY HARTE HAS launched a defence of Louth’s handling of their O’Byrne Cup fixtures in the wake of criticism by Offaly GAA figures after the Wee County gave Wexford a walkover in their last group game.

Louth had already qualified for the knockout stages by that juncture, their decision was questioned by Offaly boss Liam Kearns, who claimed ‘the integrity of the competition’ was harmed by that decision.

Subsequently Offaly withdrew from the competition ahead of a planned semi-final against Louth. Offaly cited player unavailability and an unwillingness of Louth to change the date of that game.

Speaking yesterday to media after Louth lost the O’Byrne Cup final to Longford, Harte addressed the issue and stated it was always their intention not to face Wexford, due to the travel involved for that midweek night fixture, and that they had informed the Leinster Council of their position.

“We made it totally clear before a ball was kicked that was our position,” Harte told LMFM.

“For people to suggest otherwise that we pulled out of the competition, or we’re trying to abandon the competition, or do it harm, that’s people who don’t know what they’re talking about and they’ve been quite vociferous in what they’ve been saying.

“But I never heard anybody talking the full truth yet – that we did everything above board, that Leinster Council were properly informed of everything we were doing and we didn’t refuse to go to Wexford on Wednesday night.

“We had declared long in advance, before we kicked a ball, that we weren’t going. So I think people need to get that narrative really back straight and right again, that we didn’t do anything out of order, we did everything by the book.”

